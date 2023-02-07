MPD: Accidental shooting caused police response at west side community center Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department released new information on its response to the Lussier Community Education Center Friday.
In an incident report, MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to an accidental shooting at the community center around 3:15 p.m.
She said a 19-year-old accidentally shot himself while in a car with three other people. He was "alert and conscious" as he was taken to the hospital. Police did not provide an update on his condition.
Fryer said a crowd formed as police arrived, and one person was arrested for attempting to interfere with a criminal investigation. She said a 17-year-old was taken into custody on a juvenile warrant.
Fryer said the firearm used hasn't been recovered and additional charges are possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.