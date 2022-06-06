MPD announce Summer 2022 Traffic Plan

MADISON (WKOW) — The summer is apart of the 100 deadliest days on the road, so the Madison Police Department (MPD) is sharing their 2022 strategic traffic plan for the season.
The department said the goal of their plan is to reduce crashes by 15% by providing proactive enforcement and high-visibility on the major thoroughfare of the city including, the Beltline, Miner Point Road, and E. Washington Avenue.
Police used data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to select Mineral Point Road at S. Gammon Road, Mineral Point Road at Whitney Way, Mineral Point Road corridor between S. Gammon Road and Gammon Road, plus the Beltline at Verona Road as areas to focus on enforcing.
Jason Freedman, Captain of Midtown District, for MPD said at each location there are certain "higher-frequency periods" in which more crash happen so drivers may see officers, alone or in teams, to encourage safety at those times. And during this time the department will be tracking how long officers are at each location and the number of crashes to assess the impact of their presence.
Citations can be issued for hazardous violations like speeding, red-signal violations, stop sign violations and more, according to the department.
Officers will look into complaints for other areas as time and resources allow.
MPD asks if you have a traffic complaint please report it to their traffic enforcement webpage.