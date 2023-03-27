 Skip to main content
MPD: Apartment resident's pistol-whipped during armed robbery Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights 4

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating after two armed men attacked a man and woman during a home invasion Friday. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to an apartment on Northport Drive around 7:15 p.m. She says two men armed with guns entered an apartment and demanded money from the residents. 

Fryer said the man and woman were pistol-whipped, and the man was tied up. She said the suspects "ransacked" the apartment and stole electronics. 

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact police through Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

