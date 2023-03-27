MPD: Apartment resident's pistol-whipped during armed robbery Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating after two armed men attacked a man and woman during a home invasion Friday.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to an apartment on Northport Drive around 7:15 p.m. She says two men armed with guns entered an apartment and demanded money from the residents.
Fryer said the man and woman were pistol-whipped, and the man was tied up. She said the suspects "ransacked" the apartment and stole electronics.
Anyone with information on the robbery should contact police through Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.