MPD: Argument over woman leads to gunfire outside downtown bar, suspect arrested

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has released more information about a shooting outside a downtown bar and reports there's a suspect in custody.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the shooting happened after two groups got into a argument over a woman inside the bar. An officer confirmed to 27 News the bar where the argument happened was Danny's Pub.
When they got kicked out, the fight continued outside and a gun fired, hitting the victim. Fryer said the 23-year-old man shot is going to be okay.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing digital evidence, authorities identified a suspect. Fryer identifies the man taken as Kiante Jackson, 22. Jackson was was arrested within two hours of the shooting in another department's jurisdiction.
Fryer said Jackson is facing charges of attempted first-degree homicide and recklessly endangering safety.