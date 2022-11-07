MPD arrest man for armed robbery while he's on parole for the same crime

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department has arrested a man they say committed two armed robberies on Sunday.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the first instance took place at Rocky's Liquor on W. Beltline Highway near Seminole Highway around 9 p.m. The suspect entered the store, demanding money from the register at gunpoint.
Authorities responded with a K-9 unit, which tracked the suspect into a residential area but did not find them.
Then, around 10:30 p.m., Lisko said officers responded to Capitol Petrol gas station on Verona Road for an armed robbery in which the suspect description matched the one earlier in the night.
Lisko said officers responded to the scene and to the area where the K-9 track ended. They were able to take the suspect, identified as Marcus Chavous, into custody. Lisko said Chavous is on parole for armed robbery.
Lisko said Chavous is facing five pending charges: two counts of armed robbery, two counts of disorderly conduct while armed and a parole violation.