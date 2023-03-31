MPD arrest man suspected of shooting at occupied vehicle in February

MADISON (WKOW) — A man who police suspect shot at an occupied vehicle on Madison's east side in February has been arrested.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Vercell C. Moorehead was arrested Tuesday after MPD's violent crime unit executed a search warrant at a home on Straubel Court. She said Moorehead tried to jump off a second-story balcony to avoid detectives.

Detectives recovered a "large amount" of marijuana and a gun on scene.

Fryer also said the vehicle that Moorehead is suspected of shooting at had two young children inside the car. A fired bullet was found resting on the car seat.

Moorehead was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver THC.