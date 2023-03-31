 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 96 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 IOWA
LAFAYETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             KENOSHA               MILWAUKEE
RACINE                WALWORTH              WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BELMONT,
BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, DARLINGTON,
DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON,
MENOMONEE FALLS, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO,
NEW BERLIN, PRAIRIE DU SAC, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, AND WHITEWATER.

MPD arrest man suspected of shooting at occupied vehicle in February

  • Updated
  • 0
madison-police1

MADISON (WKOW) — A man who police suspect shot at an occupied vehicle on Madison's east side in February has been arrested.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Vercell C. Moorehead was arrested Tuesday after MPD's violent crime unit executed a search warrant at a home on Straubel Court. She said Moorehead tried to jump off a second-story balcony to avoid detectives.

Detectives recovered a "large amount" of marijuana and a gun on scene.

Fryer also said the vehicle that Moorehead is suspected of shooting at had two young children inside the car. A fired bullet was found resting on the car seat.

Moorehead was arrested for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver THC. 

Tags

Recommended for you