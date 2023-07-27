MPD arrest teen after he steals vehicle from Fitchburg

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a teenager Tuesday morning after he stole a vehicle and tried to evade police.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers saw the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. near E. Washington Avenue and Milwaukee Street.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it sped away through nearby neighborhoods. Officers set up spike strips in potential escape paths, and the vehicle struck one and became disabled.
The teen the ditched the vehicle near Stoughton Road and ran away.
Fryer said Dane County deputies found the boy nearby as he was running through a wooded area.
The teen was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.
Fryer said the vehicle he stole was from Fitchburg.