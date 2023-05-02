MPD arrest woman wanted for battery of law enforcement

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested a woman on the southwest side early Tuesday morning who they say was wanted for battery.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers went to a storage facility on Verona Road around 12:35 a.m. to check on a woman screaming.
Officers didn't find any disturbance, but realized the woman had a warrant for battery to law enforcement officers.
When officers arrested her, Fryer said they found personal documents belonging to someone else and several concealed knives.
The woman was arrested on the warrant, resisting arrest, theft, possession of a concealed knife and bail jumping.