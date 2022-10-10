MPD arrests 18-year-old on kidnapping charges

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department arrested an 18-year-old for kidnapping Sunday afternoon.
MPD officer Ryan Kimberley said in an incident report that officers responded to Country Grove Park around 1:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a kidnapping.
According to Kimberley, the victim and suspect know each other and agreed to meet at the park to "exchange property." Then, he said the victim was forced into the suspect's car and had their phone taken before being driven to Dodgeville and "attacked."
Kimberley says the victim tried to "escape multiple times." Eventually the suspect drove the victim back to Country Grove Park, where they were able to call for help.
Kimberley identifies the suspect as Alexander Devicente-Hernadez. He said Devicente-Hernadez faces charges of kidnapping, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct, 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, and felony intimidation of a victim.