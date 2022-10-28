MPD arrests 4 during traffic stop, including bystander who threw beer at officers

MADISON (WKOW) — A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest of several people, including a bystander, Madison Police Department (MPD) said.
According to MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko, officers pulled over a car on South Patterson Street after seeing the passengers get into a "significant disturbance" with the passengers of another car and speeding off from a stop light.
While speaking with the driver, Lisko said the officer saw a handgun "in plain view." Officers asked him to exit the car, and he was taken into custody on a pending charge of 3rd offense OWI and a probation hold.
Lisko said a passenger tried to cover the gun up; he was also asked to exit the car and was taken into custody. He is facing pending charges of a concealed carry violation, going armed while intoxicated, a probation hold and two counts of felony probation
A third passenger was arrested on a probation hold for violating the terms of his probation.
While conducting the traffic stop, Lisko said a bystander "inserted himself into the investigation," shouting obscenities and throwing full cans of beer at the officers. Lisko said he was arrested and faces two citations: throwing stones/missiles and disorderly conduct.