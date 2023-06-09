MPD arrests 4 in response to report of people in ski masks with guns

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police arrested four people after responding to reports of suspects wearing masks and carrying guns.
Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to Balsam Road near Leland Drive around 7 p.m. Tuesday. She said they found a related vehicle on Coho Street soon after and towed it for evidence.
A 25-year-old man and 18-year-old man were both arrested for disorderly conduct. A 14-year-old and 15-year-old boy were arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting.