MPD arrests man on drug charges for second time in two weeks

MADISON (WKOW) — Officers with the Madison Police Department (MPD) arrested a man Saturday on drug charges. They say it's his second arrest in two weeks on some form of drug charges.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers pulled over a driver around 9:30 p.m. for making an illegal turn on the 2800 block of East Washington Avenue.
Fryer said a K-9 unit responded and detected drugs inside the vehicle. She said "11 bindles of crack" were found in the driver's shoe.
Thao Van Le, 54, of Madison was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.
Le was arrested August 9 for separate drug charges stemming from an investigation into nail salon the east side.