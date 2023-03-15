 Skip to main content
MPD arrests man suspected in laundromat attack

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have arrested a man who "beat up" two people at a laundromat. 

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man was arrested two weeks after the incident because of an "anonymous tip" and an officer who happened to see the suspect's car. 

Fryer said the officer spotted the car on the city's east side and eventually pulled them over on Downer Circle. 

Fryer identifies the suspect as Andres Urbina, 20, and said he was arrested for substantial battery. 

Police say Urbina is suspected of attacking two people who took his clothes out of a dryer and wore his sweatshirt. 

