MPD arrests man suspected of armed robbery at two downtown stores

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police have taken a man into custody they say was wanted in connection to two armed robberies in the city last week.
According to an incident report from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the first robbery occurred at a McDonald's on Regent Street. In this case, the suspect displayed a gun and demanded employees give him money from the register and left before police arrived.
The second was at the Walgreens on E. Campus Mall. Again, the man displayed the gun and demanded money before leaving prior to police arrival.
The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Scott Tolliver, of Madison, was taken into custody on Tuesday.
Fryer said he is facing two charges of armed robbery and a county of felony bail jumping.