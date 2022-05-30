MPD asking for public's help identifying truck spotted traveling 40 mph over speed limit Friday

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck that drove away from a traffic stop Friday.
According to an incident report, an officer tried to stop a black truck by Mineral Point Road and Yellowstone Drive after using laser to determine it was traveling 75 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone.
Instead of stopping, MPD reports the truck continued and was "driving in a reckless manner" — the vehicle drove in restricted lanes and didn't stop for "multiple red lights." The officer did not pursue the vehicle out of safety concerns.
After the incident, officers spotted the truck on city cameras. First, on westbound Mineral Point Road in front of the Midtown Police Station and Last on outbound Old Sauk Road west of Pleasant View Road.
MPD says the truck is likely a black 2021 or newer Ford F Series. It has an emblem in the center of the rear window that could be a Denver Broncos logo. The truck has black rims and fenders. At the time of the incident the truck had a hitch and two large items in the bed.
If anyone has information on the truck, its owner, or the incident, contact police at 608-255-2345.