MPD asks for help finding missing man

  • Updated
Eric Trenell Scott Missing

Photo Courtesy: Wisconsin Crime Alert Network - City of Madison Police Department

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department is looking for a 23-year-old man who went missing early Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Eric Scott, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on the 700 block of South Park Street, leaving a Madison hospital.

Police describe Scott as a 5'10" Black male who weighs 190 lbs., with brown eyes, brown/black curly ear length hair. Scott was reportedly last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt with black pants and silver stripes.   

If you have any information on Scott's whereabouts, call the Madison Police Department at 608-577-2619 or email chall@cityofmadison.com.

