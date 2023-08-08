MPD asks for help in finding theft suspect in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department's burglary unit is looking for a theft suspect who they say took purses and wallets from people in downtown Madison in June and July.
Sgt. Scott Reitmeier said in an incident report, the suspect approaches people at bars and restaurants and uses a coat to cover the victim's purse. He then steals the purse or wallet, and walks out with the coat covering the stolen items.
Police said the suspect then uses the credit cards and money.
But it's not just money he's getting away with. Sgt. Reitmeier said in one case, the victim lost an irreplaceable photo of a deceased family member.
If you recognize this man, or have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.