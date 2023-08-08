MPD asks for public's help identifying food truck arson suspect

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department has released pictures of the person they suspect set a food truck on fire last week.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the person was caught on video near the Swagat Indian Restaurant's food truck overnight last Thursday.

Detectives are still working to determine a motive.

Fryer said anyone who can identify the suspect or provide information about the arson should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Swagat staff say their focus now is raising money for a new food truck as it's an integral part of their business.