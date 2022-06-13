 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

MPD attempting to locate witnesses of Thursday shooting on Madison's east side

  • Updated
Police Lights – ANCHOR

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police department is investigating a shooting on Madison's east side, after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday.

According to police, the 23-year-old victim said he was going to a gas station near Darbo Drive and N. Marquette Street when he was shot.

Investigators said, two bystanders saw the victim and took him to a hospital around 5:30 p.m.

Police are investigating if this was a targeted incident.

The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into this case, and detectives are working on identifying witnesses.

The department asks if you have any information on the incident call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

