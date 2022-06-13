MPD attempting to locate witnesses of Thursday shooting on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police department is investigating a shooting on Madison's east side, after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday.
According to police, the 23-year-old victim said he was going to a gas station near Darbo Drive and N. Marquette Street when he was shot.
Investigators said, two bystanders saw the victim and took him to a hospital around 5:30 p.m.
Police are investigating if this was a targeted incident.
The Madison Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation into this case, and detectives are working on identifying witnesses.
The department asks if you have any information on the incident call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.