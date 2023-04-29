MPD: Bear spotted in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A bear was sighted on Madison's west side Saturday.
According to Madison Police Department officials, officers responded to an animal complaint in the Midtown District around 4:45 a.m., and Sergeant Ellis spotted the bear near The Home Depot on Verona Road.
During a call with a Department of Natural Resources warden, officers were advised to leave the bear alone and told that it would make its way out of the city on its own.
Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., a 27 News photojournalist saw the bear in a tree near the intersection of Raymond Road and S. Whitney Way.
This sighting comes just two days after a black bear sighting in Mount Horeb.
If you encounter a bear, police say don't run, stay calm and do not approach them.