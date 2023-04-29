 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPD: Bear spotted in Madison

  • 0
Bear in Madison Tree

A bear climbed into a tree on Green Manor Drive in Madison Saturday afternoon.

MADISON (WKOW) — A bear was sighted on Madison's west side Saturday. 

According to Madison Police Department officials, officers responded to an animal complaint in the Midtown District around 4:45 a.m., and Sergeant Ellis spotted the bear near The Home Depot on Verona Road. 

During a call with a Department of Natural Resources warden, officers were advised to leave the bear alone and told that it would make its way out of the city on its own. 

Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., a 27 News photojournalist saw the bear in a tree near the intersection of Raymond Road and S. Whitney Way. 

This sighting comes just two days after a black bear sighting in Mount Horeb

If you encounter a bear, police say don't run, stay calm and do not approach them.

Tags

Recommended for you