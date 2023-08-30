MPD: Bicyclist taken to hospital after crash with cab

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash with a cab over the weekend, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers went to E. Washington Avenue near N. Blair Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old bicyclist who was hurt.
Fryer said there was a crash between the bicyclist and a cab when the bicyclist crossed the street mid-block.
The cab driver stayed on scene and was cooperative, according to police.
No arrests or citations were issued.
Fryer said alcohol, drugs and speed don't appear to have been factors in the crash, though the exact cause remains under investigation.