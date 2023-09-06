MPD: Body camera footage a 'linchpin' in assault suspect's arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's police chief gave an update Wednesday afternoon after the suspect in a UW-Madison student assault was arrested.

Madison Police Department Assistant Chief of Investigative Services Paige Valenta said the department has been working around the clock ever since a 20-year-old woman was physically and sexually assaulted Sunday.

The attack left the woman in critical condition, but she is expected to survive.

Early Wednesday morning, Brandon Thompson, 26, of Madison was arrested in connection to the assault.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes Barnes said video footage proved to be very useful in the case, as Thompson was stopped by a Fitchburg police officer around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say surveillance cameras in public places showed Thompson following the victim around 3 a.m. just before the assault. He was wearing the same clothes Fitchburg officers saw him wearing earlier that night, according to Valenta.

Chief Barnes said Thompson was at the scene of the crime "pretending to be an innocent bystander," according to a witness. He left before officers arrived.

Investigators were able to track Thompson down using the officer's body cam footage, which caught Thompson's vehicle's license plate.

"In fact, the video that we received from the community proved to be a linchpin in the investigation," Valenta said.

She added that along with the video, witness statements, scene analysis and biological evidence all proved to be vital in the investigation.

"This case will not be complete until this cowardly attacker receives the justice that he deserves," Barnes said.

The attack left many people in the area on high alert, and UW Police Department Chief hopes the arrest brings some relief.

"I also recognize that sexual violence in all its forms causes lasting harm, Roman said. "And so our focus remains with our student and the significant healing process still ahead of her as members in community. When senseless violence is inflicted upon one of us. It is inflicted in some way upon all of us."

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. His attorneys have released a statement saying Thompson is a UW-Milwaukee graduate with a degree in criminal justice administration.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.