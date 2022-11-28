MPD: Boxes of vape pens stolen from Mobil on north side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a burglary at the Mobil gas station on N. Sherman Avenue that took place Sunday night.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said several boxes of vape pens were stolen in the burglary, which happened around 11:30 p.m.
Fryer reported video of the incident shows "four people lurking around the business," one person kicking open a glass door and two people going inside the gas station.
The MPD said the investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.