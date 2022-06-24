MPD calls for those participating in demonstrations 'to do so peacefully'

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is calling on the community to stay peaceful during demonstrations over the Supreme Court's ruling on Roe v. Wade, while also explaining the efforts it's taking so everyone stays safe.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer says the department is working with other law enforcement agencies and is encouraging anyone attending demonstrations Friday "to do so peacefully." Although, she says there's nothing to suggest the event would be disorderly or become a threat to the community.
Fryer outlines several ways the department is working to keep the community safe, including:
- Putting staffing holds in place
- Activating the department's Special Events Team to monitor crowds
- Keeping department leadership at unified command post, which help leaders from multiple organizations work together.
- Having extra patrols near organizations and businesses "that may generate interest" as a result of the ruling