MPD Chief: Abortion arrests are MPD's 'lowest priority'

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Friday that the "criminal enforcement, arrest and investigation of abortions is the lowest priority for the Madison Police Department."
This statement comes after the landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
He said that the department's main priorities have been and will continue to be to reduce gun violence, prevent thefts and reduce traffic accidents.
"We are officers, not medical providers," Barnes said. "We are not able to predict or know what type of service someone is receiving or providing when visiting a clinic. Nor would we ever arrest someone on this type of assumption."
Chief Barnes said that they encourage and support people speaking freely about their beliefs, so long as they are peaceful.
"Violence and hate will never be tolerated in Madison," he said, echoing Dane County Sheriff Kavlin Barrett, who said the same earlier in the day.
He concluded the statement by saying that the Madison Police Department will hold fast to its commitment to keep the community safe as "we navigate the waves of this decision together."