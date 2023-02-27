MPD chief identifies homicide suspect who died at east side gas station

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department Chief says the man who died at a Kwik Trip on the city's east side Friday was a wanted homicide suspect.

In Chief Shon Barnes' blog Monday, he says a homicide suspect was at a Kwik Trip on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue and a "confrontation took place between the subject and officers."

During that confrontation, the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said one officer tried to use a taser and another fired in the direction of the suspect.

The suspect was later found dead in the convenience store's bathroom.

On Friday, Assistant Police Chief Matt Tye confirmed to 27 News police were in the area searching for the man they had named as a suspect in a homicide earlier in the week, Justin Kopmeyer, 38.

Barnes did not identify Kopmeyer as the suspect police were searching for in his blog post, but confirmed it was him in a press conference Monday afternoon. He said Kopmeyer died of "an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound."

Barnes said Kopmeyer suspected in the death of Kristin Schmitt, a woman he was dating. He said pending testing, Schmitt's cause of death was strangulation. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office over the weekend said the cause and manner of her death was still pending.

DCI is the lead investigator into the incident because two officers fired their weapons. Barnes said both officers who fired their weapons are members of the SWAT team and recently went through de-escalation training. He says one has been with the department for 13 years, the other for four.

Both officers are on administrative leave.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, there are resources and people who can help.

Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (D.A.I.S) helps and assists those in domestic violence situations. The service has several programs to assist survivors and run a domestic violence shelter. Find out more about D.A.I.S here.

You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.