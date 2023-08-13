MPD Chief Shon Barnes not selected as new Chicago Police superintendent

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday Larry Snelling will be the next Chicago Police superintendent. Snelling is currently the department's Counterterrorism Chief.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was one of three finalists for the job.
Barnes was selected as a finalist last month, along with Snelling and CPD constitutional policing chief Angel Novales.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made the announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and commended Barnes for his candidacy.
"I want to give special thanks to Chief Shon Barnes and Chief Angel Novalez, exceptional officers who I was honored to meet and engage with around their views on policing and public safety," Johnson said.