...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area,
especially from late this morning through late this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

MPD Chief Shon Barnes not selected as new Chicago Police superintendent

Shon Barnes

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday Larry Snelling will be the next Chicago Police superintendent.

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced Sunday Larry Snelling will be the next Chicago Police superintendent. Snelling is currently the department's Counterterrorism Chief.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes was one of three finalists for the job.

Barnes was selected as a finalist last month, along with Snelling and CPD constitutional policing chief Angel Novales. 

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made the announcement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and commended Barnes for his candidacy. 

"I want to give special thanks to Chief Shon Barnes and Chief Angel Novalez, exceptional officers who I was honored to meet and engage with around their views on policing and public safety," Johnson said. 

