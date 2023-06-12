MPD 'committed to bringing justice' to Madison woman killed 10 years ago

MADISON (WKOW) — It's been 10 years since 25-year-old Julia Majette was shot and killed in her Madison home.

Madison Police Department is marking the anniversary by again publishing information about her case and talking about the commitment to solving the crime.

Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer reminds that two unknown men entered Majette's east side home on June 12, 2013, around 8 p.m. The men shot and killed Majette in front of her children.

Fryer said the department is still "committed to bringing justice to Julia and her family."

Majette's mother Tracey Cherry told 27 News last year that she hopes answers come soon.

"I've been trying to get over it but every day I think about her," Cherry said. "I miss her and I wish she was here because my grandkids are the ones suffering in the end."

Anyone with information about the homicide should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.