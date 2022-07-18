MPD continues efforts to target hazardous traffic violations

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD), with the help of Dane County Sheriff's Office, continues to boost its traffic "enhanced enforcement" for the summer.
MPD announce their Summer 2022 Traffic Plan at the beginning of June.
The department is putting effort into projects focused on OWI and speeding, as well as projects specifically targeting violations that impact pedestrian and bicyclist safety. These projects happen throughout the city and at all hours of the day.
Throughout July so far, MPD reports it's conducted 9 projects and 12 more are scheduled.
According to police, 27 additional enhanced enforcement projects are already scheduled for August.
Officers are continuing their presence on E. Washington Avenue and the Beltline. Other areas picked for targeted enforcement are based off of traffic crash data and Vision Zero Madison's High Injury Zone
The enhanced efforts were made possible by grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and a partnership with Dane County Sheriff's Office.