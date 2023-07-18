MPD: Deadly Beltline motorcycle crash connected to arson

MADISON (WKOW) -- Lanes of the westbound Beltline in Madison were blocked after a 71-year-old man died in motorcycle crash Tuesday morning, according to the Dane County Communications Center.

Authorities said the crash happened on the Beltline near Seminole Highway at about 6:35 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials stated a motorcycle driver went down the off-ramp and crashed into oncoming traffic. The driver died, according to the Madison Police Department.

No one else was injured.

Madison police and fire investigators believe the crash is connected to a commercial building fire that's now being investigated as arson. The fire occurred before the crash.