MPD: Deadly motorcycle crash caused by pedestrian crossing during green light, reckless driving

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department reports the pedestrian hit and killed by a motorcyclist tried to cross E. Washington Avenue when outbound traffic had a green light.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the deadly crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Fryer said a pedestrian -- now identified as Madison man Bradely J. Juve, 68 -- was crossing E. Washington Avenue, but traffic on the road had a green light.
He was hit by a motorcyclist -- now identified as Madison man Alexis Arias, 20 -- while he was in the crosswalk. Juve was found lying in the road when officers arrived.
Fryer said multiple witnesses including other first responders saw Arias speeding and "driving recklessly." She said impairment was likely a factor. He was found lying in the median.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office lists both deaths as "accidental."