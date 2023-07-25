MPD: Deadly motorcycle crash caused by pedestrian crossing during green light, reckless driving

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green,
western Rock and southeastern Dane Counties through 1130 AM CDT...

At 1057 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Oregon to near Evansville to 7 miles southeast
of Monroe. Movement was east at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Janesville, Beloit, Fitchburg, Stoughton, Oregon, Edgerton,
Evansville, Brodhead, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Albany, Footville,
Fulton, Albion, Newark, Magnolia, Hanover, Cooksville, Afton, and
Juda.

This includes Interstate 39/90 between mile markers 154 and 164.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Lafayette County in south central Wisconsin...
Green County in south central Wisconsin...
Southeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin...
Southwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin...

* Until 1115 AM CDT.

* At 1031 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Mount Horeb to near Argyle to near Apple River,
moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Fitchburg, Monroe, Oregon, Belleville, New Glarus, Brooklyn,
Monticello, Albany, Argyle, Blanchardville, Wiota, Dayton, South
Wayne, Browntown, Gratiot, Attica, Jordan Center, Paoli, Mount
Vernon, and Woodford.

This includes the following Location York Memorial Church.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MPD: Deadly motorcycle crash caused by pedestrian crossing during green light, reckless driving

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police badge USE ME

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department reports the pedestrian hit and killed by a motorcyclist tried to cross E. Washington Avenue when  outbound traffic had a green light. 

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the deadly crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday. 

Fryer said a pedestrian -- now identified as Madison man Bradely J. Juve, 68 -- was crossing E. Washington Avenue, but traffic on the road had a green light.

He was hit by a motorcyclist -- now identified as Madison man Alexis Arias, 20 -- while he was in the crosswalk. Juve was found lying in the road when officers arrived.

Fryer said multiple witnesses including other first responders saw Arias speeding and "driving recklessly." She said impairment was likely a factor. He was found lying in the median.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office lists both deaths as "accidental."

