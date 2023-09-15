MPD: Driver broke through barricade, nearly hit IRONMAN runners

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man who ignored road blocks and nearly hit runners during the IRONMAN race held over the weekend.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers moved a roadblock on North Broom and West Mifflin Streets around 6 p.m. Sunday to let an emergency vehicle through.
While this was happening, a sedan tried to get through.
Fryer said officers told the driver to take a different route, and the man drove away.
However, when he came upon another barricade, he "barged right through," nearly hitting an officer and several runners in the process.
The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot and was taken into custody.
Devinn Taufner, 23, was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and taken to the Dane County Jail.