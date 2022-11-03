MPD: Elderly couple out thousands of dollars after scammers show up in person

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department said an elderly couple lost several thousand dollars in a bail scam where the scammers showed up in person.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the scam took place over the phone and in person.
He said the scammers "put on a convincing ruse," telling the couple their daughter was in jail and they needed to pay her bail.
Eventually, Lisko said the scammers came to the couple's home and got the money they were demanding. The couple soon realized the scam and contacted police.
MPD released a photo of one of the scammers. He's pictured from behind and appears to have a bat or Batman logo tattoo on the back of his neck. Lisko said he was last seen wearing a ball cap, jeans and a shirt that says "Rocky Mountain High."
Anyone with information on who the suspect is should contact police at 608-255-2345.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.