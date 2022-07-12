MPD: Electronics stolen from Camp Createability in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after electronics were stolen during a burglary at a video production business.
According to Madison Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, police were called to the 4500 block of Femrite Drive Saturday at about 10 a.m., after someone reported things missing from their business.
Police said a suspect forced their way into Camp Createability after it closed on Friday.
The owner told police several electronics were stolen, including a projector and laptop.
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.