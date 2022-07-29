 Skip to main content
MPD explains police response that blocked Camden Road Thursday

  • Updated
Camden Road situation 7-28-2022

Police officers blocked off a stretch of Camden Road in Madison Thursday night. WKOW Photo.

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police Department is explaining the situation that led police to block of a stretch of Camden Road Thursday night. 

According to spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, authorities were sent to a home on the 5400 block of Camden Road "regarding a 911 disconnect." Along with police, SWAT team members and the Madison Fire Department responded. 

Responding officers learned a man, identified as Nathan Selmer, 36, was acting violently in the home while a young child was inside. 

Fryer said crisis negotiators convinced Selmer to let the child leave, then later got him to leave the home. 

Selmer was arrested and is facing tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed, battery and criminal damage to property. 

