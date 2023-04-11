MPD finds children 'drenched in sweat' after being left in hot car at mall

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday Afternoon... .Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions occurring across the area. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday morning through early Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac... Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee... Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette... Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha. * WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&