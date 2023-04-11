MPD finds children 'drenched in sweat' after being left in hot car at mall

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say children were found "drenched in sweat" in a running car outside of a mall Monday.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to the East Towne Mall around 4:30 p.m., where an illegally parked vehicle was left running with kids inside.
Officers found the children "drenched in sweat," and Fryer said the temperature inside the car was warmer than it was outside. The high temperature on Monday was 73 degrees.
Fryer said the children did not need to be hospitalized and Child Protective Services was contacted.
Fryer said Myberling Jeaneth Moreno Martinez, 28, was arrested for child neglect.