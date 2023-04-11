 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Wednesday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy and dry conditions are expected across south
central and southeast Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. This will
bring the possibility of critical fire weather conditions
occurring across the area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR POSSIBLE CRITICAL FIRE
WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR ALL OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from late Wednesday
morning through early Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette...Green Lake...Fond du Lac...
Sheboygan...Sauk...Columbia...Dodge...Washington...Ozaukee...
Iowa...Dane...Jefferson...Waukesha...Milwaukee...Lafayette...
Green...Rock...Walworth...Racine and Kenosha.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Rising into the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.

&&

MPD finds children 'drenched in sweat' after being left in hot car at mall

  • Updated
  • 0
MGN Hot car

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say children were found "drenched in sweat" in a running car outside of a mall Monday. 

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to the East Towne Mall around 4:30 p.m., where an illegally parked vehicle was left running with kids inside. 

Officers found the children "drenched in sweat," and Fryer said the temperature inside the car was warmer than it was outside. The high temperature on Monday was 73 degrees. 

Fryer said the children did not need to be hospitalized and Child Protective Services was contacted. 

Fryer said Myberling Jeaneth Moreno Martinez, 28, was arrested for child neglect. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you