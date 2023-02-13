MPD finds shell casings after stopping fight involving 'around 100 people'

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department says it stopped a fight between over 100 people over the weekend.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to S. Park Street at Plaenert Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shots fired call.
When officers arrived, she said they found around 100 people "actively fighting" in a parking lot. The officers were able to get the crowd to disperse with verbal commands and sirens.
Fryer said five shell casings were found, but no one was hurt. Officers also couldn't locate signs of property damage.
One person who wasn't a part of the fights gave police a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online through the P3 tips app.
Fryer said the Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.