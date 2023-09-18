MPD: Four hospitalized after shooting, stabbing on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several people are in the hospital after a man pulled out a knife during a fight on Madison's west side, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to Adderbury Circle near Tottenham Road, off McKenna Boulevard around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots during the fight.

Responding officers found a 20-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Officers were told some other people involved were in a nearby home.

When officers approached the home, they heard screaming. Officers found two young children in the basement and got them to safety before continuing the search.

Lt. Jason Ostrenga from the Violent Crimes Unit of MPD tells 27 News there were two to three people present when police arrived. One of them was a 15-year-old and the others were 16- to 17-years-olds.

"We did recover a gun we had initially not recovered," Ostrenga said."We initially did not have the knife either and now we do."

Fryer said officers then found multiple people upstairs who had been stabbed. The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Fryer said it appears a man pulled out a knife during a fight and was shot by one of the people he stabbed.

Because minors were involved, Ostrenga said MPD contacted Dane County Victim Witness Unit, Madison Metropolitan School District and Child Protective Services.

No arrests have been made, and MPD's Violent Crime Unit is actively investigating.