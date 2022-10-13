MPD: Four people sexually assaulted by strangers

MADISON (WKOW) -- According to the Madison Police Department incident reports, four people were sexually assaulted by strangers in less than 30 days.

Officials report two of those assaults happened near the end of September outside in public.

Two more stranger sexual assaults were reported last week.

19-year-old Safwan Takar was arrested after Madison police said someone was sexually assaulted near campus after a man climbed through their window early in the morning.

A few days later Madison police said a man was going into unlocked apartments on West Gorham Street and one person reported being sexually assaulted during the break-ins. Dashawn Lomack, 24, was arrested on pending charges of third-degree sexual assault and burglary.

Sexual assault advocates, like Tierney Twing with the Rape Crisis Center in Madison, are now speaking out and hoping to help survivors.

"People will call and they'll tell us what happened and then they'll say, 'does it count?'" Twing said. "Did something happen to you that you didn't want to happen? If the answer is 'yes,' then it counts, and you deserve the services."

Staff at the center provide resources and support for sexual assault survivors. Twing said that could include hospital visits, therapy or even getting a lawyer.

"It could start as reporting to law enforcement and then go as far as a trial," she explained.

Twing said no matter what support the survivor needs, they'll be with them every step of the way.

"We believe you," she said. "No matter what, if it feels like something you didn't want then we want you to, come talk to us if you feel comfortable."

You can learn more about what resources the Rape Crisis Center provides at Survivor Services — RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center (thercc.org).