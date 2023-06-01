MPD: Group uses chairs, brooms to attack women after disagreement

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHEASTERN AND SOUTH CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green
Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say a group of people attacked a woman and her friends with chairs and brooms in front of several children Wednesday evening.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the fight began at apartment complex on Huxley Street on the city's north side around 7:20 p.m.

She said it started because two women disagreed over the "use of a toy" from the day before.

Fryer said one of the women involved called a group of people over to fight the other woman and her friends. The group then used chairs and brooms to assault the women, and Fryer said some reported seeing a man flash a gun. 

Fryer said a woman trying to break up the fight was cut by "a sharp object" by one of the women being attacked.

Fryer said one person was arrested because of this fight. She said Tonisha Miller was arrested for second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct. More charges are possible. 

Fryer said the fight was caught on video. 

Anyone with information about the fight should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

