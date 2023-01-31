MPD: Gun displayed during fight outside LaFollette High School

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department said a gun was displayed at a fight outside LaFollette High School.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said about a dozen people were involved in the fight during lunch, but everyone was gone when police arrived.
Fryer said a 16-year-old boy displayed a gun and he was arrested at home Tuesday afternoon. The gun hasn't been recovered.
As a result of the incident, Madison Metropolitan School District is postponing a basketball game between Madison East High School and LaFollette.
