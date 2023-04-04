 Skip to main content
.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

MPD: Gun flashed during road rage incident

  Updated
  • 0
MADISON POLICE SQUAD CAR

MADISON (WKOW) — A driver said he had a gun flashed at him during a road rage incident Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.

Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victim was driving near S. Park Street and Planert Drive around 11 p.m. when people in a red Nissan Sentra "became frustrated with his driving."

The victim told police when the car pulled up beside him at a stop sign, the driver and passenger made "profane gestures." He said the driver flashed what looked like a gun. 

The victim called police for help, but the suspects were gone before authorities arrived. 

No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.

