MPD: Gun flashed during road rage incident

MADISON (WKOW) — A driver said he had a gun flashed at him during a road rage incident Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.
Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the victim was driving near S. Park Street and Planert Drive around 11 p.m. when people in a red Nissan Sentra "became frustrated with his driving."
The victim told police when the car pulled up beside him at a stop sign, the driver and passenger made "profane gestures." He said the driver flashed what looked like a gun.
The victim called police for help, but the suspects were gone before authorities arrived.
No one was hurt, and no arrests have been made.