MPD: Gun flashed during shoe sale on city's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police say someone trying to sell shoes had a gun flashed at him and was robbed during the transaction.
Officers were sent to Kennedy Heights on the city's north side around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to police department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, the victim told police the buyer and another man showed up at the designated meeting spot. Then, when it was time to pay, the other man flashed a gun.
The seller was not hurt during the exchange.
No one has been arrested.
Fryer also provided reminders on how you can keep safe while buying or selling something from someone online. Some of the recommendations include meeting in a public place and during the day, don't reveal personal information, avoid paying in cash and make sure someone knows where you are.