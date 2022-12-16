MPD: Gun pointed at driver during road rage incident on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police are investigating a road rage incident where someone said a gun was flashed at him.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the incident took place around 4 p.m. Thursday at North Thompson Dr. and Wayridge Dr. on the city's east side.
The victim told police he was on Lien Rd. near the roundabout at North Thompson when he "accidentally cut off another vehicle."
He said the other driver yelled at him and pointed a gun at him.
No one was hurt and police haven't made any arrests, but they are still investigating.