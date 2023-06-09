MPD: Gun pulled on teens after they refused to buy drugs

MADISON (WKOW) — Two teens told Madison police they had a gun pulled them after refusing to buy marijuana.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the teens were at a bus stop outside the East Towne Mall when someone pulled up in an SUV. That person offered drugs for purchase to the teens, but they declined.
Then, Fryer said the person in the SUV pulled out a gun and demanded "property" from the teens.
No one has been arrested yet for this robbery. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online through p3tips.com.