MPD hopes to put an end to Mifflin Street Block Party following years'-worth of incidents

MADISON (WKOW) -- The future of the infamous Mifflin Street Block Party is now uncertain.

The Madison Police Department announced Monday they hope to put an end to it in 2024.

This comes after years'-worth of incidents, including a number of incidents this year.

“The aftermath is the arrests, the assaults, the injuries, the property damage and it’s year after year,” said Michael Hanson, Captain of Madison’s Central District.

According to Hanson, police responded to 13 noise complaints Saturday.

That’s on top of 17 overcrowding complaints on both porches and balconies. Hanson said overcrowding, in particular, was cause for extra concern this year after last year’s porch collapse.

Police also responded to 20 calls for intoxicated people and emptied 74 borgs, which are empty milk gallons filled with alcohol.

Perhaps craziest of all, police recovered a stolen gun. We now know that gun was inside Badger Wide Receiver Markus Allen’s backpack.

Right now, we are working to determine how the gun got there and whether or not the gun was loaded.

“What’s scary is the fact that there’s a gun in a very large, unpredictable, intoxicated crowd,” Hanson said.

Hanson said one officer suffered a shoulder injury during an arrest and one nurse was injured after being kicked by an intoxicated patient.

Now, Hanson says enough is enough and he doesn’t want the party to go on.

“No one sanctions it. No one owns it. And so, we need to work together on finding better measures and I have a commitment with UW police that said they’d work with us at looking at other events throughout the country where collaboration has led to the end of these events and so I won’t give up on that. Absolutely not,” Hanson said.

Hanson said they are still tallying the total number of arrests made. As of Sunday, that number was over 44.