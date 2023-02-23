MPD identifies specific car sought in deadly hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is now searching for one specific car that investigators say was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Previously, the agency said the suspect vehicle was likely a blue 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu. Thursday night, the police department said the vehicle has been identified as a Blue 2011 Chevy Malibu with a VIN of 1G1ZB5E10BF262478.
Police say the vehicle may have a temporary license plate, either U5718U or V5528E, or a license plate of ASX5330. Officers say the vehicle may also have a different license plate.
MPD has now listed the vehicle and the possible plates as stolen.
If you've seen the vehicle, you should call police.
The car was involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed 66-year-old Stephen Fleck and his dog. The two were hit along Schroeder Road near Struck Street on February 15.