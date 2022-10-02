MPD investigates after south side restaurant struck by bullet

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after a restaurant was hit by a bullet Saturday evening.
Lt. David Meinert said at about 6 p.m. police responded to the 1600 block of Beld Street for a report of shots fired.
Police found several shell casings, and discovered a bullet went through the window of Naty's Fast Food while there were people inside. No one was hurt.
Police said there is no information to indicate that this building was specifically targeted.
If you have information that could assist police in their investigation, contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.