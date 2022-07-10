MPD investigates break in and theft at non-profit arts camp for people with disabilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) are investigating a break in at Camp Createability's combined studio and office space Friday night, where some of their equipment was stolen.
Sergeant Mike Alvarez of the MPD told 27 News, the building on Femrite Drive was broken into overnight. Officers and investigators responded to the scene Saturday morning when the owner called.
Camp Createability posted on Facebook, approximately $10,000 worth of equipment was stolen in the incident.
The camp has created a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to recoup the lost items necessary to continue their work and cover insurance deductibles.
In the first day of the fundraising the organization raised $2,175 of its $10,000 goal.