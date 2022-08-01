MPD investigates crash that shut down part of Beltline

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that shut down part of the eastbound Beltline Monday afternoon.
MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said police responded to a rollover just before 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound Beltline at High Point Road.
Witnesses told MPD they saw "a man driving a car erratically on the Beltline shortly before the crash."
Fryer said the driver rear-ended a sedan at a high speed, pushing the sedan into the shoulder wall.
The driver went off the road through a ditch, hit a fence, went airborne and his vehicle hit two parked cars on Trillium Court , according to Fryer.
The department reported Henry L. Pierce was cited for a second-offense OWI and taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed for an hour due to the crash.