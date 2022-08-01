 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MPD investigates crash that shut down part of Beltline

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that shut down part of the eastbound Beltline Monday afternoon.

MPD Public Information Officer Stephanie Fryer said police responded to a rollover just before 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound Beltline at High Point Road.

Witnesses told MPD they saw "a man driving a car erratically on the Beltline shortly before the crash."

Fryer said the driver rear-ended a sedan at a high speed, pushing the sedan into the shoulder wall.

The driver went off the road through a ditch, hit a fence, went airborne and his vehicle hit two parked cars on Trillium Court , according to Fryer.

The department reported Henry L. Pierce was cited for a second-offense OWI and taken to the Dane County Jail on a probation hold.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the lanes were closed for an hour due to the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you